Imagine getting set to serve in a tennis match, when your focus is interrupted by moaning, gasping and panting—NSFW sounds completely unrelated to the match.

That’s what happened at a recent tennis match on Tuesday, with Frances Tiafoe and Mitchell Krueger battling it out in the USTA Pro Circuit’s Sarasota Open.

Cation first heard the sounds, and began looking around to see if anyone else noticed. Sure enough, they did. It was impossible to ignore the sex noises coming from one of the houses alongside the tennis academy.

“No, that’s not a phone,” Cation remarked. “That’s an apartment across the lake.”

Here’s how the bizarre event unfolded.

The noises were so loud that this woman even tried to give her and her son earmuffs.

As you can see, the match was interrupted a few times, but did eventually resume. They went on for about three minutes, and finally subsided. This clip, though, will never die.