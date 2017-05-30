Maxime Hamou showed how not to act at a tennis tournament on Monday, and now he’ll be paying for it in the future.

The 21-year-old tennis player crossed the line when he tried to kiss Maly Thomas, a reporter who was conducting a post-match interview with him.

When Thomas pulled away from his first attempt, Hamou didn’t get the picture, and tried a few more times, finally succeeding, which brought some nervous laughter from both parties. And then toward the end of the interview, Hamou continued to keep his arm around her as she tried to break free, which was weird, and immature.

Quand #Hamou, en mode séducteur niveau 30/4, prend un râteau avec autant de dents qu'un présentateur TV par @Maly_Tweet. @malaisetele. #RG17 pic.twitter.com/tPbkmGrYGn — Prise Marteau (@PriseMarteau) May 30, 2017

The French tennis federation responded by revoking Hamou’s accreditation for his “reprehensible” behavior. As such, we won’t be seeing him compete in the French Open anymore, since he won’t be allowed to.

Props to the powers that be for sending the right message and siding with the reporter. What was Hamou thinking there?