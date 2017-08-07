The 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame class was a star-studded one — one of the best in recent years.

It featured an eclectic mix of talent, including running backs Terrell Davis and LaDainian Tomlinson, who received hundreds of touches each season, as they played in an era where running backs were the focal point of an offensive scheme. We also saw kicker Morten Andersen make it in, as well as Cowboys owner/general manager/everything else Jerry Jones. And, of course, we saw another quarterback getting to don a gold jacket, as Kurt Warner got that honor, and certainly earned it.

But even with all those big names, it ended up being Terrell Davis’ kids that stole the show.

No, they didn’t eclipse Riley Curry status, but damn, they were cute. Check out some of the photos and videos from the big night.

Here was his sons’ reaction to Davis’ speech.

Terrell Davis' kids were the real MVPs of the enshrinement pic.twitter.com/qOblESI14Z — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 6, 2017

Terrell Davis' kids out here stealing the show… pic.twitter.com/wvNQjjz7kK — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 6, 2017

The digital age we live in entails athletes’ kids going viral. This was just another example.