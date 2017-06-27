Think the Big 3 was a great idea for basketball fans? Terrell Owens and Michael Vick have quite the treat for football fans.

The two NFL legends, perhaps taking inspiration from the three-on-three competition featuring NBA legends, just put together a flag football league going through its opening stages before a big debut in 2018.

Sal Pizarro of the Bay Area News Group broke the news:

That’s right, flag football — played by thousands of kids on school fields — is going pro. The league, founded by New York-based finance guy Jeff Lewis, plans to launch a full slate of games in the summer of 2018. Tuesday’s game is like a TV pilot or a software beta test, pitting Team Owens against Team Vick to show fans what the game can look like when played with seasoned pros in a stadium.

It’s hard not to get excited about something like this. Former NFL stars will obviously be on the field, but they’ll occupy the commentary booth as well. And as the report mentions, the league isn’t shy about using new technology to help track the flags themselves based on the tech that tracks first-down markers on NFL broadcasts.

So while upcoming events are more of a test run, fans who want to really see something like this take off had better show up and support it.

There isn’t really downtime in the NFL these days, but this time of summer sure could use some flag football featuring major names, right?