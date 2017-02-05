Former wide receiver Terrell Owens was passed on by the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee yet again this year, and understandably, was not happy about it.

Owens, who ranks second in the NFL in all-time receiving yards (trailing only Jerry Rice), and fifth in receiving touchdowns, for some reason, was not voted into the HOF this time around.

Before this year’s class was even announced, Owens took to Twitter to talk about the snub, and ripped the selection process at that time.

When you align expectations with reality you will never be disappointed. To my family,fans & friends I'm a Hall Of Famer. #FlawedProcess — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 4, 2017

Unfortunately I DID NOT MAKE IT again this year. Thanks to ALL my fans & supporters. #FlawedProcess — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 4, 2017

HOF is a total joke. Honestly, doesn't mean anything to me to get in beyond this point. https://t.co/wJJ8vVSp9d — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 5, 2017

I greatly appreciate ur support leading up to this day. https://t.co/D985WruoGd — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 5, 2017

It sure looks like politics were involved here. Looking at his statistics, Owens was clearly deserving of this honor. He suited up and played in regular-season games for five NFL teams, catching passes from mediocre quarterbacks such as Brian Brohm, Ryan Fitzpatrick and others.

Owens showcased some of the most animated on-field celebrations that we’ve ever seen from an NFL player, and it’s hard not to think that his behavior on the gridiron played a big part in him not being inducted into the HOF. And that doesn’t seem fair.

Owens is one of the NFL’s elite, and deserves to be in the HOF. The Selection Committee got it wrong here.