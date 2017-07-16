Ice Cube has a good thing going with the BIG3 League — which he helped found — and former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens wants in.

Owens, who is now 43 years of age, plans to state his case to Ice Cube regarding why he should get his shot to play in the BIG3. He recently filled TMZ Sports in on his intentions to join the three-on-three basketball league.

“I tried to get into that league,” he said. “I gotta get Ice Cube’s number to get my name in the hat to get on one of those teams.”

We know Owens can high-point the football, which shows he’ll be OK as far as leaping ability, and he does play a good deal of pick-up basketball. But he might be a bit overmatched going up against some former NBA’ers, and we doubt we’ll see T.O. in the BIG3 anytime soon.