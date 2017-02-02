Lady Gaga has made it very clear that half of her family are diehard Steelers fans, so it was only fitting that she had a funny exchange with Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw.

Gaga spoke to the media on Thursday to talk about her upcoming performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, and pleaded with Bradshaw to wish her grandmother a happy birthday, which he did.

What happened before that was pretty funny, though, as Bradshaw asked if she was single. Gaga responded by saying that she is, but that Bradshaw is out of luck because she’s a widow and probably wouldn’t date another man.

Terry Bradshaw jokingly asked Lady Gaga's grandma on a date and had some other funny moments with the star. FULL: https://t.co/Tl3gBbV7hN pic.twitter.com/1QV6fSBxYO — NESN (@NESN) February 2, 2017

Gaga gave him a pretty definitive “no,” and that pretty much shut the door on his attempt to woo her grandma pretty quickly.

Sorry, Terry, but you’re gonna have to look elsewhere.