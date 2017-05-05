Tensions were high in Game 3 of the Celtics-Wizards series on Thursday night as soon as the Eastern Conference matchup tipped off, which wasn’t a surprise given what happened in the first two games at TD Garden.

Kelly Olynyk dropped Kelly Oubre with a hard screen, and then was sent to the floor himself after the Wizards guard hit him with a brutal forearm in retaliation.

Later in the game, a more passive altercation happened, but still led to ejections.

It happened in the fourth quarter when Brandon Jennings and Terry Rozier started jawing with one another, which led to the Celtics guard shoving the Wizards guard.

Brandon Jennings luring Rozier into an offensive foul then putting his hands behind his back like this is A1 pettiness #PettyWarz pic.twitter.com/nLwMm6bEGY — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) May 5, 2017

The two were hit with double-technicals, but that didn’t exactly ease the tension. Roughly one minute later, the two continued to argue, and again, were assessed double-technicals, which seems a bit ridiculous.

How the officials deemed that to be ejection-worthy is beyond me. Let the players play. There’s nothing with some good, old-fashioned trash talk. It’s part of what makes the game great.