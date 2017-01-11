To advance in the AFC playoffs, the Houston Texans will have to win in New England for the first time in the franchise’s short history.

According to ESPN Stats and Information, the Texans have never beat the Patriots in New England—with an 0-4 overall record and a scoring margin of -101.

The last time the Texans played in New England was back in September, when the Patriots shutout Houston by a 27-0 final. New England won despite not having Tom Brady (suspension) and Jimmy Garoppolo (injury) available. Rookie Jacoby Brissett started and finished the game at quarterback.

The Texans also lost in New England during the 2006 season and twice in 2012, including a playoff defeat.

Head coach Bill O’Brien knows his teams needs to play close to perfect to win in New England.

“One of the big things for us is we have to play good, sound, fundamental football,” O’Brien said, via Sarah Barstop of ESPN. “They’re the type of team that if you make too many mistakes, they’re going to bury you … So we have to do a good job — not to be perfect — but we have to limit our mistakes regardless of defense, offense or special teams.”

The Texans are currently 16-point underdogs to the Patriots, who finished the season with the NFL’s best record at 14-2. The two teams kick off from Gillette Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday night.