Here’s a new one—the 2017 NFL draft will have a few of its picks come in from outer space.

Having late-round picks done by notable guests isn’t anything new to the NFL draft.

Having picks come in from out of this world certainly is.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith, astronauts will call in the picks during Day 3 of the draft:

Houston is home of the Johnson Space Center, and this year the Texans’ draft picks will be announced from outer space, by astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

It’s a pretty cool little wrinkle to a normally boring process. While other teams have former players and the like make picks, the Texans will steal the show with actual astronauts making the call.

Peggy Whitson in particular is an awesome story, as she now holds the record for most time in space by an American after passing 534 days. Others will join Whitson during the draft, but she’s made the headlines as of late for the record and received a call from President Donald Trump recently.

The Texans are one of the more interesting teams in the draft thanks to the quarterback situation and a roster that should be competing in the AFC South.

Having picks come in from outer space just makes Houston’s very own all the more interesting.