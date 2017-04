As we all saw in “The Waterboy,” the importance of hydration cannot be understated.

New Texas head coach Tom Herman subscribes to that theory, apparently, judging by a poster that’s hanging in the team’s new locker room.

The Longhorns football hydration chart is a thing that exists, and it equates urine color to hydration level.

Went to take a leak in Moncrief and this was hanging above the toilet. Tom Herman's attention to detail is real 😳 pic.twitter.com/FoAMbkf56K — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) April 11, 2017

And it doesn’t stop at the chart, either.

Texas football coach Tom Herman said they consistently check the urine of players. Calls out players who are dehydrated in front of the team — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) April 12, 2017

Championship hydration levels is where we all strive to be.