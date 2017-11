Texas Longhorns offensive guard Alex Anderson paid tribute to his late mother on Senior Night.

Anderson took the field during pregame introductions before Friday’s game against Texas Tech kicked off, and did so while holding a framed photo of his late mother, Ramona.

Alex Anderson runs out with a photo of his late mother Ramona on senior night. #Longhorns pic.twitter.com/Un3keBI70T — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) November 25, 2017

Props to Anderson for showing some love for the woman who helped raise him to be the man he is today.