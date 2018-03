The Tooth Fairy played a visit to Texas guard Kerwin Roach during Wednesday’s game against Iowa State, but probably not in the manner he would have preferred.

Roach was elbowed in the mouth by Cyclones guard Lindell Wigginton while trying to guard his counterpart, and the blow ended up knocking his tooth out.

Texas guard Kerwin Roach just took an elbow and lost a tooth. Gnarly. pic.twitter.com/lJTDjhzZsL — Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) March 8, 2018

No foul was called on the play, adding insult to injury.