Sports and betting go hand in hand, which is why sports betting is one of the most attractive gambling options around the world. Athletes and gamblers both enjoy the thrills of placing bet son sporting events, however, these bets have often lead to some of the largest losses in sports history. While it is not possible to always defy the odds when gambling, there are some that have come put on top. The biggest gambles in sports history have also lead to the largest wins and the most devastating losses.

Largest Bets in History

Many people have placed some bets at casinos, racebooks and even online casinos, but high rollers take the stakes to a whole new level. Over the years, there have been many individuals that have risked it all on a gamble and here are some of the biggest gambles that have taken place.

Horse racing is one of the popular sports that is bet on and The Hermits of Salisbury Plain consisted of a group of professional gamblers that earned some of the largest bets in the beginning of the 20th century. The group won multiple races that involved horses that were trained on Salisbury Plain, and in 1903, the group won an impressive payout of £250,000 when they bet on Hackler’s Pride, the winner of the 1903 Cambridgeshire Race. Today, that win would be equal to £10 million. The group was known to wager some of the biggest bets ever placed on horse racing events.

In 1997, an Asian syndicate took advantage of a bookmakers’ pact that all payouts would be made on the current score if a game is ever abandoned. During some English football matches, there were blackouts that made the games impossible to finish. It was suspected there was foul play regarding these blackouts and the Asian bettor was actually convicted of using a remote control device to kill the floodlights, causing the game to end, resulting in massive payouts from bets placed. It is believed as much as £60 million was generated in winnings from two games that were affected by the blackout.

Today’s Bets in Sports

The gambling thrills continue as many professional athletes wager on games and various sporting events in hopes if striking it rich while enjoying the adrenaline rush. In December 2016, J.J. Watt, a player for the Houston Texans, placed a wager with a teammate on the outcome of the Big Ten championship game. The Wisconsin star bet on Wisconsin’s win, but failed to come up big when the Nittany Lions took the game with a score of 38-31. J.J. Watt stays true to his word after the heartbreaking loss and paid off his debt while wearing the winning teams’ gear.

This was not the first loss for Watt, as he lost in 2014 after Wisconsin fell to Ohio State. In addition to settling that bet, he had to sport the Buckeye’s jersey.