With the Rockets eliminated from the NBA Playoffs in the wake of Thursday night’s blowout loss, EDM supergroup The Chainsmokers took to Twitter to weigh in about who they believe is the real MVP.

And, spoiler alert: It’s not James Harden.

The Chainsmokers believe Russell Westbrook is the real MVP, and posted this photo to throw their support behind him.

The real MVP pic.twitter.com/6vskBFd9y8 — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) May 13, 2017

Russ had this to say in response.

So, there you have it, voters. Vote Westbrook.