The Chainsmokers finally made their first “Saturday Night Live” appearance, in a funny episode that Louis C.K. hosted. It began with a funny monologue from the famous comedian, and towards the end, The Chainsmokers rocked the house with this epic performance.

The hit EDM group went to one of their lighter songs performed “Paris,” a hit off their new album which was just released, titled “Memories…Do Not Open.”

Since they’re known for their more harder club-bangers, it’s clear the group was looking to show they can produce a softer, more mellow sound as well. It’s important for musicians to have a broad appeal to maximize their popularity, and they clearly understand that.