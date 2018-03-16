It’s the fight of the year! With two unbeaten champions and three world heavyweight titles on the line when Anthony Joshua faces Joseph Parker in Cardiff on March 31st.

Many have had their say on the two athletes heading for the ring, James Dielhenn says that nor Joshua or Parker know how to lose, making this one of the must-see matches of 2018. However, Parker is convinced that no matter the outcome on the 31st March, he will challenge AJ to a rematch later this year, despite being adamant that he’ll be victorious. The favourite for AJ vs Parker betting via Paddy Power has AJ 1/12 and Parker 11/2. The odds of Anthony Joshua remaining victorious stands to hold 3 out of 4 world heavyweight titles if he wins. One of the two champions will be dealt the harsh reality that they didn’t know about themselves and AJ is accustomed to being the bearer of bad news to his previous challengers. That being said, Joseph Parker is much more dangerous than Carlos Takam (AJ’s most recent fight).

A recent interview where Anthony Joshua made an appearance on The Graham Norton show, had Norton labelling Parker as ‘The King of Pies’ which offended the 24 consecutive won athlete. Parker is now more determined than ever to prove that he is in great physical shape.

At 6’4 Parker isn’t the biggest of heavyweight champs, as AJ is a huge 6’6. Parker has plenty to prove on the power of his punches, as of yet, they haven’t looked anywhere near on the same level as Joshua’s. Parker will need to bring his best performance to win, especially as the fight offers AJ home advantage, as it could be a hostile environment for the New Zealander.

Here are both heavyweight champs head-to-head statistics: