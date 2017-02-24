The 49ers has an abysmal 2016 season — finishing with a 2-14 record — and it was arguably the worst in franchise history.

Only the Browns saved them from being the worst team in the NFL, although Cleveland, at times, looked more competitive than San Francisco did.

Rap mogul The Game has the answer for how the 49ers can turn things around, though: Sign soon-to-be-free-agent-quarterback Jay Cutler.

The Game spoke to TMZ recently, and had the following to say about Cutty:

“[Jay could] bring us back to playoff contention,” he said. “We need somebody stable and Jay Cutler has been stable his whole career.”

So there you have it, Niners fans. Sign Cutler and your team will become a playoff contender, even though they ranked dead-last against the run and gave up 165.9 yards per game last season.

[TMZ]