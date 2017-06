The Rock is all about the fans, which he showed recently in this video that has since gone viral.

He was approached by one particular truck-driving fan, who parked his giant semi truck in the middle of the road so he could get out and snap a selfie with the star actor.

The Rock obliged, and had some fun with it, because that’s the type of guy he is.

The Rock took a photo with a fan in the middle of traffic 😂 [NSFW] (via @therock) A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Jun 21, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

Cool moment.