This article will focus on the top ten players from the storied Pittsburgh Penguins franchise. We’ll focus on talent, but we’re also looking at the accomplishments related to the success of the team. So, this list isn’t just any player who has donned a Penguins jersey, but those who have brought the titles and have posted individual accomplishments.

Kevin Stevens

Kevin Stevens was a critical part of the 1991-92 NHL titles won by the Penguins as Mario’s left winger. He easily had his best years in Pittsburgh, as a young hockey player, with the best being his 123-point campaign in the 1991-92 season. Stevens’ life went off track after an injury during the 1993 playoffs resulted in him getting addicted to opiates.

He never matched the numbers he had earlier in his career, but still played until age 36, ending his career with the Penguins. Stevens conquered his addiction after nearly two decades with the help of friends and family.

Mark Recchi

Recchi had a storied career as a player and was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017. Although he seems to be the catalyst for winning Stanley cups by the team that trades him Recchi has contributed to every team and his help with Crosby coming into the league and now his work with the Penguins behind the bench has solidified his spot his Penguins history.

Like Stevens, he dominated in his early years as a Penguin. He got traded in the 1992 season to the Flyers for Rick Tocchet and Tom Barrasso. The trade galvanized Pittsburgh that season and they went on to repeat as Stanley Cup Champions. Recchi played for several teams over his 22-year career, retiring at the age of 42 after the 2011 season. He has taken well to coaching and is currently an assistant coach on the Penguins current staff.

Tom Barrasso

Barrasso seemed to rub teammates and the media the wrong way with his time in Pittsburgh, but there is no doubting this legendary goaltender. He contributed heavily to the Pittsburgh’s back-to-back Stanley Cup victories in the early 90s. The team was known for the top end firepower on the team, having the Barrasso was the security blanket the team needed to keep on the pressure in the offensive end.

In 1997, he set the record for the first U.S. born goalie with 300 NHL wins. In total, he played for 19 seasons, 12 of those as a Penguin. Barrasso retired as a Penguin in 2003 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2009.

Marc Andre Fleury

“The Flower” has made a heck of an impact on hockey in Pittsburgh. Right now, he might be the most beloved former-Penguin right now after being traded to the Las Vegas Golden Knights after last season’s Stanley Cup win. What’s overlooked about Fleury’s career is his having 44 shutouts in a penguins uniform is more than double that of Barrasso, and his .913 is above that of Patrick Roy and Martin Brodeur.

Fleury brought the Penguins back to relevance before Crosby and Malkin ushered in a new era in Pittsburgh. Fleury played 12 seasons in Pittsburgh before moving on and holds the franchise record for wins. He’s on his way to the Hockey Hall of Fame, no matter where he finishes his career.

Jean Pronovost

Pronovost held most point records before Lemieux came along. He joined the team a year after their inception in 1967 and played for the Penguins for ten years seasons until the conclusion of the 1978 season. The right-winger’s best season came in 1975-76 season, where he put up 104 points.

Rick Kehoe

Kehoe was the other bright spot for Pittsburgh in the 70s and mid-80s. After three years in Toronto, he finished out the rest of his 11-year career as Penguin. Few today know of glory days of Kehoe, but at one time you could argue at one time that he was the best to ever lace up skates for the franchise. Kehoe was a perennial threat as a 30-goal scorer.

His best season game in 1980-81 season where he notched 55 goals, setting a record for goals in a season for Pittsburgh. That record was eventually broken Penguin greats, Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr. He also has quite the 70s porn stash.

Evgeni Malkin

There are only two players in Penguins’ history who have their names on the Art Ross, Calder, and Conn Smythe and the Hart Trophy, and the second one isn’t who you might expect. That honor goes to Evgeni Malkin, who is affectionally known as “Geno” to Pittsburgh fans. He has amassed 895 points in his career for a 1.18 points per game average, besting fellow countryman, Alex Ovechkin.

Malkin has carried the Penguins when Crosby has been hurt and has never complained that the Canadian still gets most of the spotlight. Malkin is continually underrated, missing the NHL list of the Top 100 players of all time, but he won’t snubbed here.

Jaromir Jagr

Quite simply, Jagr is one of the greatest hockey players in the history of the game. The winger won two Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh in the 90s and has had a legendary career ever since. He’s second all-time in NHL points, behind only Wayne Gretzky. He played 11 seasons in Pittsburgh – the best years of his career and won two Stanley Cups with Lemieux. Jagr has played all over the league and looks to be finally near retirement after nearly 27 seasons. He was part of greatness as a Penguin and is one of the game’s all-time greats.

Jagr had quite the gambling habit (perhaps one of the reasons he had such a lengthy career), but never has been connected to betting on the NHL or other forms of hockey.

Sidney Crosby

Sid “The Kid” has meant so much to this franchise, as he ushered in a new era of dominance that Penguins’ fans longed for after their 90s titles. Crosby has three Stanley Cups to his credit, including back-to-back titles and a plethora of trophies too long to list here. Drafted by Pittsburgh, he’s played every game in Penguins’ jersey in his 12-year career. Sid is already an all-time great but has a whole lot more to give the Steel City at just 30 years old.

Mario Lemieux

Who else could be at number one besides Mario Lemieux? Super Mario not only was perhaps the best NHL player in history in his prime, but he effectively saved the Penguins and made sure the team stayed in Pittsburgh. He played 17 seasons in the same jersey, in ten of those seasons, he amassed over 100 points. He is currently 8th all-time in the NHL in points. His accomplishments and awards, other than two Stanley Cups are too many to list here.

Every Pittsburgh fan has a place in their heart for him as a player, but he’s turned into one of the best owners in all of professional sports, as well.