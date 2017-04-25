Back in the day, people looking to place action on the NBA playoffs would have to locate a sports book and physically travel to make a bet in person. However, in the internet age, placing a wager is no further than the palm of your hand as new mobile apps are available to take your wagers in a matter of seconds. We have found one of the best mobile betting apps review sites for you, which breaks down the top mobile apps for each type of device. By following these suggestions, you are sure to have a great mobile betting experience when wagering on the NBA playoffs.

Here are the Top 3 apps for mobile betting during the playoffs:

Bet365.com App: This app gives you access to sports wagering on the go through Bet365.com. This is a very reputable site with good payouts. The app is very quick and responsive, making it our top pick for wagering.

Betfair App: Here, the name says it all. With Betfair, you can be assured that your wager will be taken properly with a swift payout if you win. Reliability is a huge plus for any person making a wager and Betfair is able to deliver on its promises.

Paddypower: One of the most reputable names in the online wagering business, Paddypower stocks its apps with a number of nice features and gives you up to the minute updates on your wagers with in-game reports.

So what are you waiting for NBA fans? Spice up the playoffs and win some money in the process by checking out these great mobile betting apps!