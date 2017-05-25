Some lucky person with an exorbitant amount of cash at their disposal will soon land an extremely rare/unique pair of Michael Jordan sneakers.

And no, they’re not the traditional Jordan Brand shoes we’re used to seeing.

Instead, they were produced by Converse, and have a much more throwback, traditional look than we’re used to seeing. but that’s not the main selling point.

The reason these shoes could sell for over $100K at an auction, is because they were not only worn by Jordan in the 1984 Olympics gold medal game against Spain, but they’re also autographed by the GOAT.

AND WE'RE OFF: Online bidding opened today in @SCPAuctions 2017 Spring Premier. Call 949-831-3700 to register. Bidding closes 6/10. #hobby pic.twitter.com/O52Q3nA6Lx — SCP Auctions (@SCPAuctions) May 25, 2017

Remember, 1984 was the first time Jordan competed in the Olympics, so consider the shoes iconic. Some rich person likely will.