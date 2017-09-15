Boxing fans have had been treated to two fights that they were pining for, with Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor taking place just a few weeks ago, and Canelo Alvarez set to square off against Gennady Golovkin on Saturday night.
This upcoming bout appears to be one of the more competitive ones in recent memory — which makes for a great fight — and the best way to predict the outcome is probably to just flip a coin.
Both fighters are clearly capable of knocking out their opponent, and you can check out some of their best KOs of their respective careers in the highlight videos below.
This first one may be my favorite — Canelo gave this poor dude a new face.
It may not be as graphic, but this GGG knockout of David Lemieux is pretty good as well.
Here are some more, for your viewing pleasure.
Can’t wait for Saturday night’s bout.