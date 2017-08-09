The Red Sox — as a team — may have been a bit disappointing during stretches this season, but their biggest offseason acquisition has been anything but.

Chris Sale, who the Sox traded some of their best young players for, has proved to be a great return on their investment. Sale will make $12 million this season, and boasts a 3-4 record with 2.70 ERA. He’s a strong candidate to win the Cy Young award, and is one of the few “sure things” the Sox have had this season.

Sale pitched against the Rays on Tuesday, and he destroyed them. He gave up only two hits in eight innings of shutout ball, and recorded 13 strikeouts in the 2-0 win. These videos show how filthy he was.

Check out the movement on this slider.

And here’s another one.

That’s part of why he’s been so great this season, especially against lefties.