Hugh Freeze shocked the world when Ole Miss announced he would be resigning on Thursday night in this particular tweet.
That caused many to wonder why he would be resigning this close to the upcoming season. It didn’t take long, however, for some of the details as to why he may have departed leaked out.
Dan Wolken of USA Today Sports reported that Freeze used an university-issued cell phone to make a one-minute call “to a number associated with a female escort service.” That isn’t a good look — for anyone involved — and, if true, is likely why Freeze is now out as head coach of the football team.
In the wake of the news, we went back and took a look at some of Freeze’s old tweets, and they don’t look all that great right now.
This one is particularly funny because Freeze, indeed, has been set free.
Here are a few more:
Yeah, he should probably just delete his account — like now.