Hugh Freeze shocked the world when Ole Miss announced he would be resigning on Thursday night in this particular tweet.

ANNOUNCEMENT | Hugh Freeze has resigned effective immediately. Matt Luke interim head coach. Press conference live at 7:30 PM CT on ESPNews. — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) July 20, 2017

That caused many to wonder why he would be resigning this close to the upcoming season. It didn’t take long, however, for some of the details as to why he may have departed leaked out.

Dan Wolken of USA Today Sports reported that Freeze used an university-issued cell phone to make a one-minute call “to a number associated with a female escort service.” That isn’t a good look — for anyone involved — and, if true, is likely why Freeze is now out as head coach of the football team.

In the wake of the news, we went back and took a look at some of Freeze’s old tweets, and they don’t look all that great right now.

This one is particularly funny because Freeze, indeed, has been set free.

Thankful that through Christ every day is Independence Day – My chains are gone, I've been set free. My Savior God has ransomed me. — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) July 4, 2017

Here are a few more:

I believe 1 can make a difference? 1 letter, 1 phone call, 1 act of kindness, 1 prayer for someone, 1 help to a stranger.Let's try 1 of each — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) November 14, 2016

Dear God, I worship You today for the forgiveness of my sins, a love like no other, grace and acceptance, and the blessing of life!! — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) July 16, 2017

When God promised to give us everything we NEED, he meant it. He just won't submit his power to deliver everything you WANT.@PaulTripp — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) July 12, 2017

My God! How little do my countrymen know what precious blessings they r n possession of & which no other people on earth enjoy – T.Jefferson — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) July 4, 2017

God never looks in YOUR mirror and wishes He sees someone else!! Rejoice in that today. You are loved just as you are, U matter to Him. — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) February 25, 2017

Great News:We no longer have 2 hope or pray that someday we can measure up to Gods standard.Jesus measured up on our behalf.Have a great day — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) June 30, 2017

I want people 2 see that the grace of God isnt about just you/me changing, but about everything n life that defines, identifies,&motivates U — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) May 19, 2017

It is only when the peace of God rules my heart that I can know real peace with others!! Have a great day! — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) February 17, 2017

Yeah, he should probably just delete his account — like now.