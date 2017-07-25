Jennifer Lopez turned 48 years young on Monday, and that’s why she and Alex Rodriguez — who turns 42 on July 27 — had an epic birthday bash over the weekend.

It was held Saturday night at Casa Tua in Miami Beach, and over 100 partygoers were in attendance.

The event was pretty lit, and the two cakes alone combined for over $8,000, with Swarvoski crystals and 24-carat gold on J-Lo’s cake.

Nevermind the cake, though, let’s get to the rest of the photos — most importantly, J-Lo’s revealing dress.

Happy Birthday to Us!!! #leos 🇩🇴🇵🇷 #305 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 23, 2017 at 2:46am PDT

Feeling it… #itsmybirthday #birthdaypic 📸: @lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

Birthday vibes w @bsternlicht1 #goodfriendsgreattimes A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 23, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

Stepping into my birthday week like… #Yassss #itsmybirthdaytoday #leosbelike #LEOs 📸: @lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

Ummmm cake anyone… 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂. 😂😂😂📸: @lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

In a crowded room but it's just the two of you… #birthdaylaughs #insidejokesallday #team #US 📸: @lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

This made me speechless 😍 Happy Birthday to my Latin Queen! #inspiration A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Jul 24, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

#jlo#black#sexy#short#dress#jenniferlopez#jlostyle#fashion#style#beauty#look#like#follow#styleblog#shopping#lady#trendy#beirut#mix#match#mixnmatch#mixnmatchfashion#mixandmatch#fashionable#fashionblog#fashionblogger#styleblogger#livelovefashion A post shared by mix&match (@mixnmatch.fashion) on Jul 24, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

❤️ ¡Felicidades #jenniferlopez! Déjale tu mensaje aquí a la diva del Bronx en su día 👏🏼🎂 A post shared by Suelta la Sopa (@sueltalasopatv) on Jul 24, 2017 at 5:27am PDT

J-Lo is like a fine wine, and continues to get better with age.