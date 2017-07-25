Quantcast
The Sports Daily
These photos from Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s birthday celebration show it was a blast
Posted by on July 25, 2017

Jennifer Lopez turned 48 years young on Monday, and that’s why she and Alex Rodriguez — who turns 42 on July 27 — had an epic birthday bash over the weekend.

It was held Saturday night at Casa Tua in Miami Beach, and over 100 partygoers were in attendance.

The event was pretty lit, and the two cakes alone combined for over $8,000, with Swarvoski crystals and 24-carat gold on J-Lo’s cake.

Nevermind the cake, though, let’s get to the rest of the photos — most importantly, J-Lo’s revealing dress.

Happy Birthday to Us!!! #leos 🇩🇴🇵🇷 #305

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

Feeling it… #itsmybirthday #birthdaypic 📸: @lacarba

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Birthday vibes w @bsternlicht1 #goodfriendsgreattimes

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

Stepping into my birthday week like… #Yassss #itsmybirthdaytoday #leosbelike #LEOs 📸: @lacarba

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Ummmm cake anyone… 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂. 😂😂😂📸: @lacarba

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

This made me speechless 😍 Happy Birthday to my Latin Queen! #inspiration

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on

❤️ ¡Felicidades #jenniferlopez! Déjale tu mensaje aquí a la diva del Bronx en su día 👏🏼🎂

A post shared by Suelta la Sopa (@sueltalasopatv) on

J-Lo is like a fine wine, and continues to get better with age.