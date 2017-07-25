Posted byon
Jennifer Lopez turned 48 years young on Monday, and that’s why she and Alex Rodriguez — who turns 42 on July 27 — had an epic birthday bash over the weekend.
It was held Saturday night at Casa Tua in Miami Beach, and over 100 partygoers were in attendance.
The event was pretty lit, and the two cakes alone combined for over $8,000, with Swarvoski crystals and 24-carat gold on J-Lo’s cake.
Nevermind the cake, though, let’s get to the rest of the photos — most importantly, J-Lo’s revealing dress.
J-Lo is like a fine wine, and continues to get better with age.