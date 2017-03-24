Former Los Angeles Lakers great Shaquille O’Neal will be honored Friday night with a 1,200-pound, nine-foot bronze statue that will hang above Staples Center.

It’s projected to be quite the event, as Kobe Bryant and Phil Jackson (among others) are set to be in attendance to witness it, so we know it’s a big deal.

For an event of this magnitude, proper attire is required. The Lakers announced their players will be wearing these custom Shaq socks, and they’re pretty great.

Lakers players will be wearing special Shaq socks for this game, the night Shaq gets his statue outside Staples Center. pic.twitter.com/8JE3HVvhDh — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) March 24, 2017

I’d love to buy a pair of these on eBay if the opportunity arises.

