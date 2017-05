Custom sneakers are all the rage these days, and sneakerheads are really going to be interested in these Adidas shoes that are up for auction.

These shoes are the holy grail for sneaker aficionados that are also into tech, as they’re made by Adidas, and feature the Apple logo.

They’re currently up for bid on Heritage Auctions, with the starting bid set at $15,000.

Seems like a steep price, but you know someone will pony up the cash for them.