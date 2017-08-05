Yu Darvish was clearly excited about being traded out of Texas and landing in Los Angeles, because he pitched an absolute gem in his first game with the Dodgers on Friday night.

Darvish rebounded from the worst start of his career — when he gave up 10 earned runs in 3 2/3 innings in Miami on July 26 — and returned to the mound with arguably his best performance of the season.

His command was fantastic and he had every pitch working for him, finishing with 10 strikeouts, three hits and a walk in seven innings pitched. The Dodgers gave him some solid run support as well, and the end result was a 6-0 win.

How’d Darvish get so many swing-and-misses? This video showing his filthy slider should help explain things.

Here are some more K’s from his near-perfect outing.

The #Dodgers couldn't have asked much more from Yu Darvish in his Dodger Blue debut tonight. pic.twitter.com/NlErW2djR3 — Today in the MLB (@TodayintheMLB) August 5, 2017

The Mets never had a chance.