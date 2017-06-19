Rob Gronkowski has always been in great shape, so we know he must spend a lot of time in the gym, or has great genetics, or both.

We lean to more of the latter, because there’s another factor into that equation that slows players down and takes them out of peak shape, something really enjoys with his friends, and sometimes uses to excess.

Alcohol.

That was evidenced by the amount of money him and his buddies recently spent at Shrine Nightclub at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut over the weekend. Gronk, Flo Rida and his bros spent over $100,000 on alcohol alone, and here’s the receipt to prove it.

And this is how you party…#shrine #foxwoods #gronkfam A post shared by Erik Lorch || ⒻⒾⓃⓀ (@finkshotit) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:32am PDT

Here are some videos from the festive evening.

About last night… 🎉🍾🎤 @gronk @official_flo @shrinefoxwoods #FOXSTAR A post shared by Foxwoods Resort Casino (@foxwoods) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

@kberg210 gettin that twerk angle with @gronk 🎥👌 A post shared by Erik Lorch || ⒻⒾⓃⓀ (@finkshotit) on Jun 19, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

That amount of money buys a lot of drunkenness.