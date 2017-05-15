Derek Jeter spent 20 years as a member of the Yankees, and was arguably one of the top three players to every don the pinstripes.

Jeter was voted into the All-Star game 14 times, and also won five Gold Gloves and five Silver Sluggers.

But for him, first and foremost, aside from being the clubhouse leader, it was all about the hits.

Jeter is the Yankees’ all-time hits leader, racking up 3,465 during the course of his career. Check out this amazing spray chart which shows where all of them landed.

Derek Jeter spray chart from 2001-2014. Good luck shifting against that. (📸 via @darenw) pic.twitter.com/EhfPj8AL4W — 120 Sports (@120Sports) May 15, 2017

He’s also the franchise leader in doubles, and you can clearly see all 544 of them in that infographic.