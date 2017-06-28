The Bryce Harper to the Yankees rumors have cooled down a bit, with New York reportedly more enamored with Orioles third baseman Manny Machado.

So now it’s the Cubs who seem to have the most interest in the Nationals slugger.

That’s why when Harper posted a message on Instagram after the team’s most recent game, it sparked a lot of speculation about where he could be playing next.

The post was a photo of Harper and Kris Bryant with their wives, and here’s what it looked like.

Just two Vegas boys living out our dream with the ones we love! This is what it's all about..What a time to be alive🙌🏻#MLB #702 #Back2BackOneDay A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

Here’s the caption that accompanied the post:

Back to back one day? Interesting.