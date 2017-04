People have been using a variety of different methods to show their disdain for President Donald Trump since being elected.

Whether it’s been in the form of a civil protest, social media campaign or public march, those that oppose Trump’s policies have made it clear where they stand.

And now, even a Canadian beer company has thrown its hat into the ring. Check out Northern Maverick’s “Fake News Ale.”

Toronto craft brewer Northern Maverick launches "Fake News Ale https://t.co/sXUpTpQIhP pic.twitter.com/BAx5byp8nS — Robin MacNab (@RobinMacNab) April 14, 2017

Clever!