Tennessee has finally managed to hire a head coach to lead its football team, as the university hired Randy Pruitt on Thursday.

It did, however come at the expense of Tennessee looking like a far-from-attractive program that not too many people were interested in being a part of. The university reportedly offered Greg Schiano the job, and he was set to take it, until fans began protesting against him, which wasn’t something you normally see.

But the team hired Pruitt, and the search is now officially over, which means it’s time for t-shirts such as this “I survived the Tennessee head coaching search” one to be produced.

The Rocky Top Roller Coaster ride has ended. Please exit to your left and take all your personal belongings with you. https://t.co/hktx3L6O3G #Vols pic.twitter.com/YhUGqjfnoK — Dominic Bonvissuto (@dombonvissuto) December 7, 2017

Tennessee is a dumpster fire right now. We’ll see if Pruitt is able to turn things around.