The Celtics have now entered the Paul George sweepstakes, with just a few days until the NBA’s free-agent market opens.

Other teams are certainly interested in his services as well, with the Cavs, Wizards and Lakers (although more for 2018-19) all looking his way.

The problem is that George would likely be a one-year rental, with him having pretty much decided that he wants to play for his “dream team” next year. That’s why the Lakers are clearing cap room already in hope that PG13 rolls with them.

The Celtics, though, reportedly extended an offer to the Pacers, and NESN provided the full details on what it is, so head over there and check it out.