LeBron James does whatever he can to stay in the news.

Whether it’s having his camp leak information to the media, posting on social media or directly going on record saying something, it sometimes appears as if James gets off on having the NBA news cycle revolve around him.

And now, even with Kyrie Irving having quieted down on Snapchat and other social feeds, James is still going strong.

He posted this tweet Monday night, which appeared to be a subtle jab at Irving.

Never let another ride your wave 🌊!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 8, 2017

The Cavs may be “his wave,” but the fact remains that Irving hit the biggest shot in the team’s franchise history, helping lift Cleveland over Golden State in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. James should probably not overlook how big that shot was for his personal legacy.