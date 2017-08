Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe was carted off the field in Saturday’s practice with a sprained ankle, and even though the injury won’t require surgery, the inflammation doesn’t look all that great.

Just a little swelling 😎 pic.twitter.com/iCz1TL7FhE — Derek Wolfe (@Derek_Wolfe95) August 12, 2017

Wolfe had this to say about it, after receiving some love from his followers.

While he did suffer a torn ligament, the good news is that it’s all about rehab for Wolfe going forward, and he won’t have to go under the knife.