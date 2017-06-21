We all know Kristaps Porzingis need to be freed from the prison that is the New York Knicks. Team president Phil Jackson has no idea what he’s doing personnel-wise, and with Porzingis entering his prime, it’s time to get him on a contender so he can play in games that actually matter.

As far as the Celtics go, they’re definitely in the market for a forward, and adding someone like Porzingis would allow them to compete with the Cavs for the Eastern Conference title immediately. Seeing him work the pick-and-roll with Isaiah Thomas would be surreal.

And sure, it sounds a bit far-fetched, but crazier things have happened. The Celtics are reportedly interested in Blake Griffin, so who’s to say that they couldn’t put together a trade package that the Knicks would bite on?

NESN hit on that very topic, and touched on a trade haul that the Knicks would have a hard time saying no to.