The Neymar trade rumors are still swirling, and Barcelona fans appear to be getting quite testy over them.

With all the interest from PSG ahead of the start of the season, the 2016 La Liga champions don’t need any distractions in their quest to dethrone Real Madrid, who won the title last season.

That’s probably why this Barca fan put up this poster with Neymar’s face on it. The caption roughly translates to him being a “traitor” and “mercenary.”

+ Neymar quiere ser el n°1 y ganar 30M€ = Mercenario

+ Messi renueva por 40M€ = juega por amor al barca Lógica culé pic.twitter.com/8GLKfUsFxe — Mr.Luka© (@iamLuka19) August 2, 2017

This reminds me of a Cavs fan burning Kyrie Irving’s jersey. Last time I checked, Neymar is still on the roster, so there’s no reason to overreact just yet.