There’s a lot of talk about how the major collegiate programs — Alabama, Texas, USC, Georgia, Florida, among others — produce players that succeed at the NFL level.

The big-name schools send its players to BCS or College Football Playoff games nearly every year, so they come to the NFL with big-game experience under their belts, and that’s something scouts really value.

Speaking of scouts, the Patriots have one of the best scouting departments in the NFL, from the top down. It starts with Bill Belichick, and moves down to director of player personnel, Nick Caserio, who was mentored by BB and is one of the best in the business.

Recently, there’s an interesting trend among recently-drafted Patriots that has garnered some attention. Rather than the big-name schools, New England has had a lot of success drafting Arkansas players, which seems odd, given how they’ve fared in SEC play.

NESN has the original story, so to read up on the numbers behind this interesting discovery, head over there to check it out.