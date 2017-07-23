Has there ever been a more exciting time for the NBA entering the last week of July?
The soap opera, which may have been leaked by LeBron James – according to Stephen A. Smith, was apparently old news for the brass of the Cavaliers. Of course this is very apropos that King James would be in the center of “KyrieGate” seeing that many consider Bron-Bron the one calling the shots in The Land anyway – not to mention James is no stranger to drama himself. But since Kyrie bombshell was dropped a couple of days ago, rumors have been swirling like crazy in regards to trade rumors.
With that said, here are three of the most recent trade offers that appear to be on the table for the Cavaliers to take a look at. Keep in mind, these are just the headline names involved – no fillers or draft picks included.
3.) Kyrie Irving for Kemba Walker
No offense to Kemba Walker, but the basketball writer for the Charlotte Observer might have lost his mind when he posed the question “Would Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving be an upgrade over Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker?
There is an entire article of the pros and cons of each player with the first sentence literally posing the question of whether the Hornets should debate offering Walker in a trade for Irving.
Should the Charlotte Hornets make a trade offer for reportedly unhappy Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving?
Not sure how it works because of the Teague signing, but a Wiggins+Bjelica+Cole Aldrich package looks good for CLE long term.
— Paul Garcia (@PaulGarciaNBA) July 23, 2017
Talk about crazy. Imagine if somehow Andrew Wiggins is traded back to his original team that drafted him just a few short years ago? In terms of raw talent, Wiggins would be the type of player the Cavaliers would need to help LeBron defend a player of Kevin Durant’s caliber. The Cavaliers would lose the natural scoring ability that Kyrie brings to the table, but a player like Derrick Rose could help make up for that loss. Plus, you can’t rule out a Dwyane Wade reunion in Cleveland – assuming the Bulls eventually buy out his contract.
On paper a lineup of Rose, Wade, Wiggins, LeBron, Love and Tristan Thompson isn’t a bad plan B. When you throw into the equation that Love and Thompson could be used as trade bait to upgrade a position, you could see how the Cavaliers could easily still come out of the Eastern Conference Finals and potentially more dangerous than ever before.
However, the question marks start with the perimeter shooting, the injury prone players such as Rose and Wade and meshing a team together that most likely would be broken up after one season.
