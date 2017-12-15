The fight that broke out toward the end of the Seahawks-Jaguars Week 14 matchup has not gone without consequence.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Friday that Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and three Seahawks players — Quinton Jefferson, Sheldon Richardson and Germain Ifedi — have been fined for their role in the incident.

Surprisingly, Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett was not fined, possibly because the NFL determined earlier in the week that he was “diving for the football,” rather than at Jaguars center Brandon Linder’s legs.

It didn’t appear that any player committed an act that was suspension-worthy, so this makes sense. Bennett’s dive was questionable, but the league apparently determined that he was not intentionally trying to hurt Linder.

Ifedi’s fine was substantially larger than what the other players were hit with, though, so the league is clearly continuing to take a stand against players confronting officials during games, both verbally and physically.