Kevin Durant makes his much-anticipated return to Oklahoma City for the first time as a member of the Golden State Warriors Saturday.

Thunder fans are still upset about Durant leaving in the offseason as you can tell by the shirts they plan to wear for tonight’s game.

OKC fans will have zero chill tonight. pic.twitter.com/8OXfqt3dgI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 11, 2017

Durant hired extra security for his return to Oklahoma City, so that pretty much tells you what to expect from Thunder fans. The Warriors star forward will likely hear boos from the crowd every time he touches the ball. It will be interesting see if that throws him off his game.