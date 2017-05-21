At this point, NBA fans would probably all agree that the best course of action to properly sum up this season is to just skip all the extraneous games and just fast-forward to the Finals.

Both the Warriors and Cavs (20-0 in postseason so far) have yet to lose a game, and it’s clear that those two teams are playing at a level that exceeds everyone else’s. And after watching the Warriors jump out to a 3-0 series lead on Saturday night with a decisive road victory in Game 3, roughly 24 hours after the Cavs embarrassed the Celtics at the Garden (setting an NBA record in winning by 44 points) it’s clear the two are going to meet again in the Finals, for the third consecutive year.

Fans seem to be aware of that fact, too, as the Cavs faithful — who are hoping for a repeat after watching their team bring a championship home for the first time in franchise history last year — aren’t even filling the seats for Games 3 and 4 at Quicken Loans Arena.

Ticket prices plummeting in Cleveland for Games 3 & 4. Orders have stopped from Boston market, Cavs fans saving for Finals. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 20, 2017

We can’t blame them. On the heels of a 44-point margin of victory on the road, will the Cavs be 63-point favorites at The Q?

(Update: The Cavs opened as 16-point favorites to win Game 3, but the real question is, will the seats be filled for the potential blowout?)