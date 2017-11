While some Americans spent Black Friday searching for the best deals and purchasing items, both Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson chose to do something a bit different.

They played golf with the POTUS at his own golf course, and we know this because President Trump even tweeted about it before it happened.

After Turkey call I will be heading over to Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, to play golf (quickly) with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson. Then back to Mar-a-Lago for talks on bringing even more jobs and companies back to the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

Woods and Johnson joined President Trump at Trump National Golf Club on Friday, and we have proof — in the form of social media posts.

Just your average morning!! Excited my kids were able to see our President and the others were a bonus! #Tigerwoods #dustinjohnson #bradfaxon #donaldtrump #presidenttrump A post shared by Always_7 (@hwalks) on Nov 24, 2017 at 6:53am PST

Tiger Woods on the range at Trump National Jupiter. Sorry Black twitter but I don't think Tiger will #TakeAKnee 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/2S63G5WSUC — RejoiceMagazine.net (@TemiaBrinson) November 24, 2017

