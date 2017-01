Tiger Woods returned to PGA Tour action on Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open, and yeah, he probably would’ve liked to get off to a better start.

Woods’ first tee shot at Torrey Pines hooked right and doinked off a tree. And thanks to the Internet, you can watch it below:

How did @TigerWoods' first tee shot go @FarmersInsOpen? Well, he wasn't able to make a par from there. https://t.co/MCMCykypZI — ESPN Golf (@ESPNGolf) January 26, 2017

He finished with a bogey on that particular hole.