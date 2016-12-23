Tiger Woods made his return from injury just in time to play a round of golf with President-elect Donald Trump.

According to ESPN.com, the two will hit the links in West Palm Beach, Florida at a course owned by Trump.

This isn’t the first time Woods has gone all presidential with his game:

In February 2013, Woods joined President Barack Obama for a round on Florida’s Treasure Coast. According to a report by the Government Accountability Office, that trip cost almost $3.6 million.

Golf Digest explained the history between the two:

Trump and Woods have met before, both maintaining residences in the Palm Beach area. In 2013, when Woods won the WGC-Cadillac Championship at Trump Doral, the President-elect awarded him the winner’s trophy.

Woods returned from a 15-month break due to injuries and played better than expected at the Hero World Challenge. His form has many hoping he can compete for majors once again and draw more people back to the sport. If he builds on the performance, his winning a tournament again isn’t outlandish.

For now, Woods will tee off with one of the most important men on the planet. Whether he lets Trump win remains to be seen.

Regardless, expect plenty of good quotes and photos from the epic pairing of names soon.