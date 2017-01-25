The Tiger Woods comeback tour is in full swing

Woods announced Wednesday he’ll go with TaylorMade Golf in 2017 as his official equipment provider.

He posted the announcement on Twitter:

After several months of testing and all brands to choose from, the choice is clearly @TaylorMadeGolf. Proud to join the family! -TW pic.twitter.com/Ist3bA5tqN — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 25, 2017

Woods was forced into choosing a new brand because Nike bowed out of the golf equipment business last year. Provided Woods was the main guy propping the sport up and he didn’t appear close to a comeback, Nike had made a smart-looking decision.

Don’t expect Nike to fully leave Woods, though. According to ESPN.com, Woods will still rock the Swoosh on his clothing:

In December, Woods signed an endorsement deal to play Bridgestone golf balls. Because he is still a Nike endorser, Woods is expected to still wear the famous swoosh on his clothing. There has been speculation in the industry that Woods would seek an ownership stake in his next equipment company. TaylorMade spokesman Jory Mendes told ESPN’s Darren Rovell that the deal with Woods does not include equity in the company.

TaylorMade Golf comes away as a major winner here, especially if Woods can build on strong recent performances and compete in tournaments again.

Woods next suits up this week at the Farmers Insurance Open for a few rounds.