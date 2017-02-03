Tim Hardaway Jr. was nearly unguardable in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game against the Rockets, dropping 23 points and coming up big down the stretch.

The Hawks trailed by 20 in the quarter, but did not keep fighting. They chipped away at the lead, and Hardaway took over late in the game He finished with 33 points, a new career high, and gave the Hawks a three-point lead with this posterization of Clint Capela with under a minute remaining.

Hardaway opened up about the comeback win after the game.

Have a day, Hardaway!