MLB free-agent pitcher Tim Lincecum has been working out, and is making his case for a team to give him a shot at toeing the rubber.

Lincecum, who last pitched in an MLB game in August 2016, was seen working out with Rockies reliever Adam Ottavino at Driveline Baseball.

Check out this photo, which shows a 33-year-old Lincecum looking ripped while working out.

timmy A post shared by Adam Ottavino (@adamottavino) on Dec 18, 2017 at 9:43pm PST

Kyle Boddy, president of Driveline Baseball, announced that Lincecum will be throwing for MLB teams in the future, so the comeback effort is officially on for the veteran hurler.